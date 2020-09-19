Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Gentle Park announces 14th anniversary sale offer

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Lifestyle has changed in the time of Corona. The type of shopping has also been limited. The trend of revenge buying has also been seen in the limited movement for a long time. Shoppers are choosing new clothes to shine in their changed style statement. Young women are predominant in the variety of patterns.
 Ready to wear Clothing Brand Gentle Park is set to open its doors for the entire fashionist as striving for the best deals to inch up their style statement. Renowned for its quality summer collection, Gentle Park has finally announced their vehemently anticipated sale.
Gentle Park has brought innovation from children to young people, especially formal and casual ready-to-wear.
On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of Gentle Park, buy2 get1 free offer. Children's polo, shirt, adult denim, shirt and polo shirt will get this discount. It is an opportunity to stock up and upgrade the wardrobes with everyday, chic, fusion styles perfect for office, brunch or even for a casual day out.
 Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, Chief Designer and Chairman, Gentle Park, said, "In addition to the novelty of summer clothes, there is also a variety of prints in the pattern of the fabric. These new designs for young people are matching with the beauty of the cost savings! And we are expanding showrooms in Corona to provide retail services across the country. "
In addition, shoppers will be able to find new items, fall fashion & accessories, through Gentle Park's 38 showrooms across the country.  Also shop online: www.gentlepark.com


