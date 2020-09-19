Video
Young girls set fashion trend ablaze

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Farhana Naznin

Young girls are generally fashion conscious. And these days, they experiment with their fashion, outfit and everything to make them bold and gorgeous. They want to be trend-setter and they want them to be as trendy as they can be.
Today's fashionista's constant struggle is to look trendier every day. So they always check what is in trends to remain chic every day. Nonetheless the comfort season is coming and this is right time to do experiment in looks with dresses and accessories.
The young girls try to match everything. When they wear any dress, they want matching accessories. Without matching accessories and make-up, definitely you can't be as beautiful as you want to be. They are also colour conscious. Because colour is something that suits the personality and style. If you want to make yourself stylish, you have to choose right colour. If the colour doesn't match your style or personality, the whole thing will be jeopardized.
So when you will tick everything, you now need a pair of shoes that complements you whole attire, make-up and style. The young girls know that well and therefore they are also conscious about their foot wear. Your footwear also is something which expresses how stylish you are! So don't mess with it. You need right footwear to complement your personality.
So now chose what you need. Wear the bold hues, black, purple, mustard, magenta etc. Use different shapes of shades, wear scarves in head and use heel or semi-heel foot wear. At present the current trend is frills and layer dress. Frills in dresses and sleeves are current hit in global vogue. You can go for floral print, screen print or anything. A little bold is now in demand. So while buying an outfit check all the needed requirements to become a trendsetter.
Palazzo, pants or jeans anything can accompany this season. You can go for any particular colour as well.
Use bold lip colours, such as scarlet red, crimson and highlighted make-ups to set for a date with your friends.  Bold eyes are preferable for night outings.
Stylish wear can be found in any renowned stores, like Le Reve, Yellow, Cats eye, ecstasy etc. One can also search a good catalogue from internet and tailor it from any dressmaker.
Female trendy wear's price varies because of material and quality of the product. But in no way, you can compromise with the quality. Better quality has to be ensured you want to be looked trendy.


