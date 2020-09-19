Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Ma-Telehealth center advancement of maternal health services

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Women\'s Own Desk

To provide uninterrupted maternity care during the corona pandemic, under the supervision of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Department of Women and Child Affairs, and overall support of the A2i ICT division, Ma-Telehealth Center is an effort to deliver services to pregnant and lactating mothers and children. Technical support is provided by BASIS, Synesis IT, and Shastho Batayon. The center was launched on June 14 to reach about 10 lakh mothers and is being piloted in 13 Upazilas.
 For the first time in Bangladesh, a multi-disciplinary team consisting of various specialist doctors has been launched to provide services directly to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, which complements the current government's health services. It provides health care and counseling for pregnant mothers, lactating mothers, and children aged 0-2 years, arranging necessary treatment, and coordinating with the health center. To do this, a team consisting of gynecologists, pediatricians, nutritionists, counseling services, and local government health officials is working.
To ensure healthy motherhood through effective ANC, PNC and emergency services for pregnant and lactating women in Bangladesh, a multifaceted team for pregnant, lactating women and children (gynecologists, pediatricians, psychologists, nutritionists, Co-ordinate a wide range of services through general practitioners and consultants), TeleHealth Services Number 333 and Shastho Batayon (16263) for Children's Healthcare with effective referral systems with MOHFW and the private sector is Providing round-the-clock service.
Besides, Ma-Telehealth Center will play a major role in achieving the 3rd target of SDG. According to Goal 3, Ma-Telehealth is working to ensure a healthy life for mother and baby and to reduce maternal mortality and eliminate all preventable deaths under the age of 5. The telehealth center is also playing a role in ensuring a reduction in mortality from non-communicable diseases and helps to maintain the good mental health of the mothers.
According to a survey conducted by Ma-Telehealth Center from June 14 to September 14, 2020, a total of 179,442 people has been served by Ma Telehealth. Of these, 8817 by gynecologists, 12446 by pediatricians, 2142 by general medical practitioners, 941 by psychiatrists, and 2230 people were served by nutritionists. Besides this, 294 corona patients, and a follow-up total of 361 corona patients have been taken.
To enlighten this topic a2i Chief E- Governance Strategist, Lead Focal Digital Service Accelerator Forhad Zahid Shaikh said, "The Ma-Telehealth Center is working towards achieving the 3rd goal of SDG and we hope that it will play an effective role in ensuring healthy life of mother and child and reducing maternal mortality"
In addition, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, DGHS, A2I and Synesis IT are working together on Ma-Telehealth to provide maternal and child health services during this pandemic time.


