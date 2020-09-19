

Journalists urged to protect rights of women and children

Women and children need to be protected from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect. Journalists through their writings can play an important role in raising awareness and drawing the attention of the policymakers to the issue, they said.

They remarked while addressing an opinion exchange meeting with journalists at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital recently.

Community Participation and Development (CPD), a consortium member of Prevention of Child Trafficking through Strengthening Community and Networking (PCTSCN), organized the event on behalf of PCTSCN.

As part of its duty towards women and children, the media should also look into the relevant laws and policies as to whether those are being properly implemented in the country.

The laws and policies include UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), Children Act 2013, Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, National Children Policy 2011, National Child Labour Elimination Policy 2010, National Plan of Action (2013-2025) on prevention of violence against women and children.

Kaji Raunak Hossain, a part-time teacher of Department of Journalism and Media Studies of Jahangir Nagar University, attended as the chief guest, while senior journalist Zakir Hossain was in the chair.

Sharifullah Riaz, coordinator of CPD, presented the keynote paper.

Journalists from online and the print media took part at the programme.































