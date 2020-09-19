Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:10 PM
Home Women's Own

Razia Sinthi’s dream to make women self-reliant

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Farhana Naznin

Razia Sinthi is a social worker, who works on women empowerment in Bangladesh. She has a dream to dedicate her life in empowering the women. She said she will consider her life as successful one if she can contribute in empowering the women of Bangladesh.
Currently she is an Executive Director of Pacific design and sourcing. She grabbed highest number of votes as an Executive Committee (EC) member in Uttara club election.
After completing her graduation, she took diploma course in fashion designing from Shanta Mariam University in 2018.
She firstly held family business Fair Pacific Group as Executive Director and gradually carved her own niche.
 "I always care my family. I am also focused on social work and wants to contributing in empowering the women. I got maximum vote in Uttara Club election. My dream is bigger and I want to materialize my dream through my hard work," Said Razia Sinthi.
"Progress of women is progress for all of us. Giving priority to women is not an option. It is a necessity. Giving more opportunities to women, besides being a matter of rights, is also a manifestation of good economic sense," She said reminding the statement of Michelle Bachelet, Chilean politician who served as president of Chile (2006-10; 2014-18).
Razia Sinthi was born in Narayanganj District. Her Father M A Rahman by profession is a business man and her Mother Sahana Rahman is housewife.
She is also a member of  Uttara Ladies club, Gulshan North club, Baridhara society- life member,  Banani Socity - life member, Gulshan joggers society- life member, Rotary Gulshan Park City Club- Elected President, Joyjatra foundation- life member, Wings club - secretary Zonta , Greater Dhaka- member, Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation- Member and member of Bangladesh Woman's Entrepreneur 'Association' (WEA ) .
"I am working on empowering women and I want to give the women an opportunity to hold leading position. I want women to establish themselves in society by her own. And for this, I will give them the space."
 "I think being a woman is not my weakness, rather it's my power. I can do what a male do and I prove it. That's my strength."
She said the society should change their perception about the women and women also should bring positive energy in their work to earn the respect.
"Society needs to change its mentality towards the women. At the same time women's need to raise their voice, women's need to feel comfort, bring positive energy."
Razia Sinthi believes if a woman stays focused on here goal, she will definitely achieve the success.
However she has a dream to establish an NGO to help women self-reliant.
"I want to establish an NGO for counseling women and to make them self-reliant them. Also I want to work for patient of type one diabetic children and create educational awareness," she concluded.


