Half Era’s Departure
Once I shall leave away, go away
This boundary and coloured green land
Shall go away, leave away
Everything of this very dream land.
All those sweet memories, can they ever fade
Quarrelling, laughing instead.
Crying together, smiling all along
Or dancing at stage instead.
Playing football, on the muddy rained grounds
Rolling together running three rounds.
Marching ahead. To the victory line
Life is action, feels fine.
The vacation night and the Thursday meal
Dhaka bus, auditorium and freaky drill
The long prep hours seems like years
Vacations, why do you bring tears?
The journey of half era
Shall be unforgettable
It gave me the true meaning
Of life, ever bearable.
The poet is a student of Class Ten, Barishal Cadet College