Half Era’s Departure





This boundary and coloured green land

Shall go away, leave away

Everything of this very dream land.



All those sweet memories, can they ever fade

Quarrelling, laughing instead.

Crying together, smiling all along

Or dancing at stage instead.



Playing football, on the muddy rained grounds

Rolling together running three rounds.



Marching ahead. To the victory line

Life is action, feels fine.

The vacation night and the Thursday meal





Dhaka bus, auditorium and freaky drill

The long prep hours seems like years

Vacations, why do you bring tears?





The journey of half era

Shall be unforgettable

It gave me the true meaning

Of life, ever bearable.











The poet is a student of Class Ten, Barishal Cadet College



