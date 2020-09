Seclusion is an optimist

Bleakly submitting to ever green

Blatantly sustaining thrive

Deep inside submerge

Befitting mood

Riding upon sense

Inside day dream factors

Certainly telling upon

As moments transcend

Optics thrive

Befitting worthy

Speaking mighty words

Larger than meadows

Telling upon subterfuge

Filling up empty ..



Shams Monower is a poet