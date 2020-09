The tree said,

'Make a wish, on my leaf'.

The hidden desire for you,

became a thousand perished leaves.



The immortelle flower said,

'make a wish, on my petal's lavish.'

I yearned for you,

And, thorns were left deceased.



Then the Aphrodite appeared,

Smiled and whispered,

'Make a wish, On my hair'.



save it! Lest it perish.

Oh, ethereal Aura!

A never fulfilling wish is my last desire.