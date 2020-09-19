See You Again





The afternoon breeze was whipping her boundless hair and making it disheveled, enough disheveled to seek her consciousness. But her only consciousness was to read the book, which made sense she was a bibliophile. However, her subconscious mind was helping her nicely to sip coffee at times. Her expression was changing probably with the rhythm of the story containing this book. But soon she was distracted when her conscious mind made her take a look at her watch. She was staring at her watch with a way that she had a very short time left to do something salient. She stood up instantly, fished out money from her vanity bag, treaded to the cash desk, paid the bill, and started striding to the main gate of our campus.

She had disappeared and only then I started feeling shrill emptiness in this place. Everything was all right but something was missing, her presence. What was that hypnotizing infatuation inside her that I forgot to sip my coffee while glancing her? Coffee lost its heat. It seemed that she'd taken the heat away with her.

My heart was wrenching for missing her out, I didn't know, why! When I was thinking if I'd met her again, I found her book on the bench where she had seated, she might forget to take it. Yes, nature made a valid reason to chess her. I left my cup of half-drunken coffee, picked that book hurriedly up and started rushing to the gate.

In front of the gate, I found her standing. I inched close to her, as close as it required to see my reflection on her eyes. Being unprepared she was just glancing at me surprisingly.

"You left it on park-bench," I said showing her the book in my hand.

"Oh God! I forgot to take it. Thank you so much for your kind help" she said with releasing a compound smile of lips and eyes.

I found she talked to me as if she knew me albeit I was a stranger.

But soon I found a little anxiousness on her face. It compelled me to ask "Anything wrong with you?"

"I've missed a bus just for half a minute."

"It's ok, you can wait until another comes."

"But I have to return home as early as possible because already it's been time to feed my kitten," she said with emotive voice.

I was just impressed on how affectionate she was for her pet! Moreover, her childish sweet face, lovely smile, decent attire, and everything else made me of interest to know more and more about her. "Why have I not seen her in campus before? Which batch? Which department? Where does she live?" Thousands of questions were popping in my head but I picked only one--

"May I know your name?"

"Sure, I'm Swarnali," she said.

"Swarnali!''

I knew that the meaning of her name was 'golden'.

"Probably, your birth brought the ever brightness of gold in your parent's life that's why they chose this name" I mumbled.

"What?" she inquired for not catching my words.

"Your name is a beauty," I said with a slight smile.

"Thank you," she said blushingly.



The golden glow of the sun about to set in the horizon fell on her face. Her face turned into a golden beauty just like her name, Swarnali.

However, I'd been looking for a rickshaw for her and finally, I got one.

"Hey, you can go now, hurry up, your kitten is waiting for you," I said.

I saw a sparkling gladness on her face. She ran to the rickshaw, took a seat on it, turned back to me, smiled and just said, "Thanks a lot for everything you've done"

I felt like that a pretty butterfly alighted upon my arm probably it liked me or just accidentally it did, and I was enjoying its enchanted beauty slowly and closely but soon I had to let it fly.

The rickshaw accelerated its speed. I was glancing at her leaving with unblinking eyes. I just shouted, "See you again." I wasn't sure whether she heard me or not.



Student, Noakhali Science & Technology University,

















My eyes fixed on her for the first timewhile I was sipping coffee in the park canteen in late afternoon. She was sittingon a bench, three-second walk away from me, under flowered acacia trees, holding a cup of coffee by one hand and a book by another. She wore a beautiful dress of black dot on red, not that much what you would say beautiful but, and seemingly the dress got its beauty from her.The afternoon breeze was whipping her boundless hair and making it disheveled, enough disheveled to seek her consciousness. But her only consciousness was to read the book, which made sense she was a bibliophile. However, her subconscious mind was helping her nicely to sip coffee at times. Her expression was changing probably with the rhythm of the story containing this book. But soon she was distracted when her conscious mind made her take a look at her watch. She was staring at her watch with a way that she had a very short time left to do something salient. She stood up instantly, fished out money from her vanity bag, treaded to the cash desk, paid the bill, and started striding to the main gate of our campus.She had disappeared and only then I started feeling shrill emptiness in this place. Everything was all right but something was missing, her presence. What was that hypnotizing infatuation inside her that I forgot to sip my coffee while glancing her? Coffee lost its heat. It seemed that she'd taken the heat away with her.My heart was wrenching for missing her out, I didn't know, why! When I was thinking if I'd met her again, I found her book on the bench where she had seated, she might forget to take it. Yes, nature made a valid reason to chess her. I left my cup of half-drunken coffee, picked that book hurriedly up and started rushing to the gate.In front of the gate, I found her standing. I inched close to her, as close as it required to see my reflection on her eyes. Being unprepared she was just glancing at me surprisingly."You left it on park-bench," I said showing her the book in my hand."Oh God! I forgot to take it. Thank you so much for your kind help" she said with releasing a compound smile of lips and eyes.I found she talked to me as if she knew me albeit I was a stranger.But soon I found a little anxiousness on her face. It compelled me to ask "Anything wrong with you?""I've missed a bus just for half a minute.""It's ok, you can wait until another comes.""But I have to return home as early as possible because already it's been time to feed my kitten," she said with emotive voice.I was just impressed on how affectionate she was for her pet! Moreover, her childish sweet face, lovely smile, decent attire, and everything else made me of interest to know more and more about her. "Why have I not seen her in campus before? Which batch? Which department? Where does she live?" Thousands of questions were popping in my head but I picked only one--"May I know your name?""Sure, I'm Swarnali," she said."Swarnali!''I knew that the meaning of her name was 'golden'."Probably, your birth brought the ever brightness of gold in your parent's life that's why they chose this name" I mumbled."What?" she inquired for not catching my words."Your name is a beauty," I said with a slight smile."Thank you," she said blushingly.The golden glow of the sun about to set in the horizon fell on her face. Her face turned into a golden beauty just like her name, Swarnali.However, I'd been looking for a rickshaw for her and finally, I got one."Hey, you can go now, hurry up, your kitten is waiting for you," I said.I saw a sparkling gladness on her face. She ran to the rickshaw, took a seat on it, turned back to me, smiled and just said, "Thanks a lot for everything you've done"I felt like that a pretty butterfly alighted upon my arm probably it liked me or just accidentally it did, and I was enjoying its enchanted beauty slowly and closely but soon I had to let it fly.The rickshaw accelerated its speed. I was glancing at her leaving with unblinking eyes. I just shouted, "See you again." I wasn't sure whether she heard me or not.Student, Noakhali Science & Technology University, [email protected]