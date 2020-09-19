Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:09 PM
latest
Home Sports

Aubameyang deal shows Arsenal are European giants, says Arteta

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

LONDON, SEPT 18: Mikel Arteta said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's decision to sign a new deal at Arsenal showed the Premier League club were on the same level as European giants such as Barcelona.
The Gabon forward, 31, committed his future to Arsenal this week after months of speculation that he would leave for a club in the Champions League.
The deal is reported to be worth £250,000-per-week ($324,000), with bonuses that could take it beyond the £350,000-per-week contract of the club's highest earner, Mesut Ozil.
Arsenal boss Arteta, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, said he was delighted the transfer saga was over.
"It was a big boost because I think everybody was hoping for Auba to stay but it was creating some uncertainty around the place and obviously it's great as well to be able to finish those sort of speculations, move on and find some more stability," he said.




"It was worrying me because it's so hard to find replacement strikers of that calibre, so I'm really pleased," he added.
The Spaniard said it was a "joy" to work with Aubameyang, who signed for the FA Cup holders in 2018 and has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances.
"The way he trains, the way he behaves himself and the way he performs is exactly what I want from him so I want him to do that again consistently in the next few years," Arteta said.
The manager admitted that when he joined the club last December he was not as positive as he had been in the past few weeks that Arsenal would keep hold of their star forward.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aubameyang deal shows Arsenal are European giants, says Arteta
Bayern without fans, Coman, Alcantara for season opener
Sancho back for more at Dortmund despite United charm offensive
1,000 fans allowed in Italian stadiums from Sunday
Late show saves Spurs from Europa League exit in Bulgaria
Conte's Inter on a 'mission' to kill off Juventus domination
Federation should sit with coach, manager before taking decision with team
England hope bubble cricket can be blueprint for world game


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft