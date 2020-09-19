Aubameyang deal shows Arsenal are European giants, says Arteta





The Gabon forward, 31, committed his future to Arsenal this week after months of speculation that he would leave for a club in the Champions League.

The deal is reported to be worth £250,000-per-week ($324,000), with bonuses that could take it beyond the £350,000-per-week contract of the club's highest earner, Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal boss Arteta, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, said he was delighted the transfer saga was over.

"It was a big boost because I think everybody was hoping for Auba to stay but it was creating some uncertainty around the place and obviously it's great as well to be able to finish those sort of speculations, move on and find some more stability," he said.









"It was worrying me because it's so hard to find replacement strikers of that calibre, so I'm really pleased," he added.

The Spaniard said it was a "joy" to work with Aubameyang, who signed for the FA Cup holders in 2018 and has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances.

"The way he trains, the way he behaves himself and the way he performs is exactly what I want from him so I want him to do that again consistently in the next few years," Arteta said.

