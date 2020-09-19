Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:09 PM
latest
Home Sports

Sancho back for more at Dortmund despite United charm offensive

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Sancho back for more at Dortmund despite United charm offensive

Sancho back for more at Dortmund despite United charm offensive

BERLIN, SEPT 18: Jadon Sancho is set to show what Manchester United have so far missed out on when he spearheads Borussia Dortmund's challenge as the new Bundesliga season starts this weekend.
Dortmund have spent the summer rebuffing interest from United and have insisted again and again they will not sell the England winger.
After the 20-year-old netted a penalty in the 5-0 German Cup win at Duisburg on Monday, Sebastian Kehl, head of Dortmund's player department, repeated the club line that "Jadon Sancho will play for Dortmund this season".
Sancho is likely to partner Norwegian goal-scoring phenomenon Erling Braut Haaland, another 20-year-old, at home against fellow Champions League qualifiers Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday at the start of the new league season.
In an effort to protect their prize asset, Dortmund have slapped a price tag of 120 million euros ($144 million) on Sancho, who managed career-best figures of 17 goals and 16 assists last season in the Bundesliga as Dortmund finished second to Bayern Munich.
British media spent the summer heavily linking Sancho to United, reporting they were dangling weekly wages of £250,000 on a five-year deal and that the player had already agreed terms to move to Old Trafford.
Since securing Champions League qualification in July, United have been eager to sign Sancho, who is high on the wish list of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Dortmund set a deadline of August 10 for United to meet their asking price.
When that passed, the German club pointed to Sancho's contract, which he extended last year until 2023, including an undisclosed pay rise. "We plan with Jadon. Jadon will play for BVB next season. The decision is final," sports director Michael Zorc made clear.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aubameyang deal shows Arsenal are European giants, says Arteta
Bayern without fans, Coman, Alcantara for season opener
Sancho back for more at Dortmund despite United charm offensive
1,000 fans allowed in Italian stadiums from Sunday
Late show saves Spurs from Europa League exit in Bulgaria
Conte's Inter on a 'mission' to kill off Juventus domination
Federation should sit with coach, manager before taking decision with team
England hope bubble cricket can be blueprint for world game


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft