1,000 fans allowed in Italian stadiums from Sunday

ROME, SEPT 18: Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed at open-air sports events in Italy, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday, on the eve of the return of Serie A football.The change will come on Sunday, meaning Saturday's opening Serie A games (Fiorentina v Torino Verona v Roma) will be behind closed doors but nine-time reigning Serie A champions Juventus could kick off their season against Sampdoria on Sunday in Turin with fans.Spadafora only mentioned tennis, with the WTA and ATP Italian Open running in Rome until Monday."From the semi-finals and finals, 1,000 spectators can be present at all sports competitions which take place outdoors and which scrupulously respect sanitary rules," the minister said.Organisers who want to partially reopen stadiums will have to respect "rules laid down for spacing, masks, seat reservations," the minister said. -AFP