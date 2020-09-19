Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:08 PM
latest
Home Sports

1,000 fans allowed in Italian stadiums from Sunday

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

ROME, SEPT 18: Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed at open-air sports events in Italy, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday, on the eve of the return of Serie A football.
The change will come on Sunday, meaning Saturday's opening Serie A games (Fiorentina v Torino Verona v Roma) will be behind closed doors but nine-time reigning Serie A champions Juventus could kick off their season against Sampdoria on Sunday in Turin with fans.
Spadafora only mentioned tennis, with the WTA and ATP Italian Open running in Rome until Monday.
"From the semi-finals and finals, 1,000 spectators can be present at all sports competitions which take place outdoors and which scrupulously respect sanitary rules," the minister  said.
Organisers who want to partially reopen stadiums will have to respect "rules laid down for spacing, masks, seat reservations," the minister said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aubameyang deal shows Arsenal are European giants, says Arteta
Bayern without fans, Coman, Alcantara for season opener
Sancho back for more at Dortmund despite United charm offensive
1,000 fans allowed in Italian stadiums from Sunday
Late show saves Spurs from Europa League exit in Bulgaria
Conte's Inter on a 'mission' to kill off Juventus domination
Federation should sit with coach, manager before taking decision with team
England hope bubble cricket can be blueprint for world game


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft