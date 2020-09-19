Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:08 PM
latest
Home Sports

Late show saves Spurs from Europa League exit in Bulgaria

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Players of Tottenham hotspurs celebrating after scoring the goal.

Players of Tottenham hotspurs celebrating after scoring the goal.

LONDON, SEPT 18: Tottenham scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid a humiliating Europa League exit to Lokomotiv Plovdiv as Jose Mourinho's men came from behind to beat the nine-man Bulgarians 2-1 on Thursday.
Harry Kane's penalty and Tanguy Ndombele's winner five minutes from time ensured the 2019 Champions League finalists did not fall at the first hurdle of their Europa League campaign to a side that have never progressed beyond the qualifying stages of European competition.
"I think it was a helluva experience for the players. Sometimes in football miracles happen and when you play a knockout, one-leg it is the perfect scenario for a miracle to happen," said Mourinho.
"Everyone on their side had the moment where they dream and we had the moment where we believed a nightmare could arrive."
Mourinho named a strong side featuring Kane, Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min with just four changes from Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Everton to start their Premier League campaign.
But there was more evidence why Spurs are desperate to secure Gareth Bale's return on loan from Real Madrid as they struggled to break Plovdiv down and went behind to Georgi Minchev's header 19 minutes from time.
The tie swung back in Spurs favour nine minutes later when Momchil Tsvetanov punched clear off his own line and the referee had no option but to point to the spot and send Tsvetanov off.
Birsent Karagaren was then also shown a second yellow card before Kane dispatched the spot-kick into the top corner.
Ndombele has struggled for game time under Mourinho despite being the club's record signing.
But the Frenchman, who was introduced on the hour mark, proved the match winner by bundling home from close range.
A trip to Macedonia next week to face KF Shkendija faces Mourinho's men in the third qualifying round, by which time they may have Bale to call on with the Welshman expected to complete his move back to the Premier League on Friday.
"For me, at this moment, until I'm told Gareth Bale is a Tottenham player, I still think and feel and respect the fact that he's a Real Madrid player, so I'm not going to comment on a Real Madrid player," added Mourinho.
Steven Gerrard's Rangers enjoyed a far more comfortable progression into round three of qualifying as they thrashed Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 with Alfredo Morelos scoring twice.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aubameyang deal shows Arsenal are European giants, says Arteta
Bayern without fans, Coman, Alcantara for season opener
Sancho back for more at Dortmund despite United charm offensive
1,000 fans allowed in Italian stadiums from Sunday
Late show saves Spurs from Europa League exit in Bulgaria
Conte's Inter on a 'mission' to kill off Juventus domination
Federation should sit with coach, manager before taking decision with team
England hope bubble cricket can be blueprint for world game


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft