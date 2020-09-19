Video
Thiago bids emotional farewell to Bayern

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

LONDON, SEPT 18: Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool fans to stay tuned for the announcement of Thiago Alcantara on Friday after the Spanish midfielder admitted leaving Champions League winners Bayern Munich was the most difficult decision of his career.
Thiago is due to undergo a medical on Friday before sealing a move that will reportedly cost Liverpool an initial fee of £20 million ($26 million), with a further £5 million to follow in add-ons. The 29-year-old is believed to have agreed a four-year deal with Liverpool.
"It's not official until it's announced and I'm not the announcer so I don't know really what I can say now," said Klopp at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Chelsea.
"It looks quite promising. My hands are tied pretty much. For all Liverpool supporters it's quite useful to have a look at a few LFC channels over the day, I would say that would help."
Thiago joined Bayern as Pep Guardiola's first signing in 2013 but with a year left on his contract he had stalled over signing an extension.
He enjoyed a trophy-filled stay in Germany, winning seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, the Club World Cup and the Champions League last month in Lisbon. In a message posted on Twitter, he said leaving Bayern had been a gut-wrenching decision.   -AFP


