No SAFF event this year!





The Football Championship of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) was previously scheduled to be held this September in Bangladesh. The event also known as the 'World Cup of South Asia' faced an unavoidable fate after the Coronavirus pandemic hit nations in this region severely in February. Condition was not in favour of arranging such an international football event and SAFF had to postpone the event.

A few days already passed after that and the situation has not seen enough improvement to arrange the other events as well. Thus, no event of SAFF is rolling this year.

The scheduled events for this year were Under-15 and Under-18 football championship for boys and Under-15 championship for girls. No member country was willing to play these events.

SAFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal says media, "The main event was postponed earlier and now we are forced to postpone the other events too. We are planning to arrange these events sometime next year."



















SAFF Football Championship was postponed owing to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) a few days back and now referring to the same cause, the governing body of South Asian Football is postponing all the remaining football events of SAFF for the year.The Football Championship of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) was previously scheduled to be held this September in Bangladesh. The event also known as the 'World Cup of South Asia' faced an unavoidable fate after the Coronavirus pandemic hit nations in this region severely in February. Condition was not in favour of arranging such an international football event and SAFF had to postpone the event.A few days already passed after that and the situation has not seen enough improvement to arrange the other events as well. Thus, no event of SAFF is rolling this year.The scheduled events for this year were Under-15 and Under-18 football championship for boys and Under-15 championship for girls. No member country was willing to play these events.SAFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal says media, "The main event was postponed earlier and now we are forced to postpone the other events too. We are planning to arrange these events sometime next year."