Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:08 PM
latest
Home Sports

No SAFF event this year!

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

SAFF Football Championship was postponed owing to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) a few days back and now referring to the same cause, the governing body of South Asian Football is postponing all the remaining football events of SAFF for the year.
The Football Championship of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) was previously scheduled to be held this September in Bangladesh. The event also known as the 'World Cup of South Asia' faced an unavoidable fate after the Coronavirus pandemic hit nations in this region severely in February. Condition was not in favour of arranging such an international football event and SAFF had to postpone the event.
A few days already passed after that and the situation has not seen enough improvement to arrange the other events as well. Thus, no event of SAFF is rolling this year.
The scheduled events for this year were Under-15 and Under-18 football championship for boys and Under-15 championship for girls. No member country was willing to play these events.
SAFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal says media, "The main event was postponed earlier and now we are forced to postpone the other events too. We are planning to arrange these events sometime next year."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aubameyang deal shows Arsenal are European giants, says Arteta
Bayern without fans, Coman, Alcantara for season opener
Sancho back for more at Dortmund despite United charm offensive
1,000 fans allowed in Italian stadiums from Sunday
Late show saves Spurs from Europa League exit in Bulgaria
Conte's Inter on a 'mission' to kill off Juventus domination
Federation should sit with coach, manager before taking decision with team
England hope bubble cricket can be blueprint for world game


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft