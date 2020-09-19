Two ‘Allahar Dal’ operatives held in Gaibandha





"An operational team of RAB-13 arrested them from Puraton Bazar area in Sadar upazila and Durgapur village in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district," said a press release issued here on Friday by Media Officer of RAB-13 Senior ASP Siddique Ahmed.

The militants were arrested in connection with two cases earlier filed by the elite force with Sadar Thana on December 23 in 2019 and Palashbari Thana on June 26 in 2020 in Gaibandha as per confession of their arrested cohort militants then. The arrested were identified as owner of a workshop Md. Chan Mian, 48, of Durgapur Dalalpara village in Gaibandha sadar upazila and trader Md. Saiduzzaman Nayan, 40, of Durgapur village in Palashbari upazila.

During interrogation, the detainees confessed that they are followers of 'Allahor Dal' leader Matin Mehedi alias Matinul Islam alias Matinul Haque Mandal and had been tactfully conducting activities for the banned organisation for a long time. They had been regularly paying tolls, inspiring pious people through misinterpreting the religion taking advantage of their religious faith, collecting new members and money for running organisational activities in Gaibandha area.

"After completing the legal process, the elite force handed the detainees over to the respective Thana police in Gaibandha today," the release said, adding that investigation continues to nab their other absconding cohorts. -BSS



























