61,892 babies to be fed vitamin ‘A’ capsules in Rajshahi city





Of those, 7,913 babies aged between six to eleven months will be administered one blue-coloured 'A' capsule each while each of another 53,979 babies from 12 to 59 months one red-coloured capsule.

Rajshahi city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while addressing an advocacy and planning meeting held at the city bhaban conference hall ahead of the campaign on Thursday as the chief guest.

He also urged all the officials and others concerned to make the forthcoming campaign a total success to address vitamin deficiency disorders and syndromes among babies.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) organised the meeting in association with Institute of Public Health Nutrition (IPHN) and World Health Organization (WHO) discussing and devising ways and means on how to make the campaign successful.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Civil Surgeon Dr Enamul Haque, RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Panel Mayor Shariful Islam and Secretary Abu Hayat Rahmatullah also spoke.

During his keynote presentation, Surveillance Immunization Medical Officer of WHO Dr Nurul Islam said vitamin 'A' supplement is essential for the normal functioning of the visual system, maintenance of cell function for growth, red blood cell production, immunity and reproduction.

The supplementation is also important for substantial reduction of death rate caused by diarrhea and measles, they said.

Besides, various problems including eyesight and night blindness could be prevented and cured through successful implementation of the campaign, Dr Islam said, adding that the vitamin 'A' plus supplement is helpful for reducing the severity and duration of illnesses associated with pneumonia and diarrhea.

Referring to the WHO guidelines, he said children should begin vitamin 'A' supplement at the age of six months.

RCC Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum the programme will be conducted in 384 centres including 343 permanent and 41 mobile ones in the city. Some 768 health workers will remain posted in the centres for administering the capsules properly. -BSS























