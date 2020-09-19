Pak to make GB 5th province

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18: Disregarding India's strong protests, Pakistan is moving ahead with plans to make Gilgit Baltistan (GB) its fifth province, with a federal minister saying that elections in the region that New Delhi opposes will be held in November.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit the region and make the formal announcement, Ali Amin Gandapur, Pakistan's minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, told a delegation of journalists from the region in Islamabad on Wednesday.

New Delhi had conveyed to Pakistan several times that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. -HT