Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:06 PM
Tendency of suicide among youngsters

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020

Dear Sir

Life is the most precious gift of God to man. Therefore, in addition to making life the most beautiful and dynamic, we are always vigilant to save lives from unwanted dangers. But many overcome the problems of life, but many again become extremely frustrated and lose interest in life. They choose the path of suicide thinking that survival is meaningless.

The tendency to commit suicide is increasing due to adverse circumstances in various fields including personal, family and social. Some commit suicide by failing to accept repeated failures in the race to be established in life. On the other hand, not buying mobile phones, bicycles or motorbikes, not being allowed to travel far with friends, and being reprimanded by parents or teachers for degrading their studies, teenagers are considering suicide as a solution. Many times the suicide of the favorite local or foreign actors or artists also causes negative persecution in their minds. In this case, the effects of uncontrolled emotions during adolescence induce them to commit suicide. Many adolescents end their lives to escape social harassment.





But ending one's life in this way is not supported by society or religion in any way. In order to curb the tendency of suicide, the practice of religious and moral education should be increased within families.

Abu Faruk
Sadar, Bandarban



