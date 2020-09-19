

Muhammed Rubayet



Now, the commuting in the public transport in this fast moving city with having a hot, humid temperature becomes a nightmare rather than a comfortable and peaceful journey. In the journal of European Respiratory Review it has been written, "Nonsmokers who breathe other people's smoke (i.e. involuntary smoking) inhale the same carcinogens as active smokers, although at much lower doses". Sad but true that this health issue in public transports are overlooked as it can cause severe health damages to the human body of the staff and the commuters.



The Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector conducted a cross-sectional survey. This survey was carried out on 22 routes in Dhaka City when 417 non-air-conditioned public buses (city service buses) were observed and each bus was observed once on the month of October in the capital in 2019. It was found that 100% buses were not to acknowledge with tobacco control law. Moreover, 91.3% buses drivers/helpers were seen directly smoking in the buses during the survey.



Almost 100% buses were found not to display any 'no smoking signage' in the buses. Almost 9 out of 10 public buses in Dhaka city were found with smoking instance(s). However, the survey result has a wider gap with the law as according to section-4 of Bangladesh Tobacco Control Law it is prohibited to smoke in public places and public transport. There are some provisions kept for punishments if the law is broken in public.



Violating tobacco control law in public transports



Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) with the support of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector and Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids arranged a physical meeting on 7 September, 2020, Monday where the DAM conducted survey of the bus baseline survey was disseminated where BRTA and Bus Owners Association Members were present.



The Bus Owners should also use the cautionary signage where it would have to be written in English and Bangla that "Smoking causes death". When people will read that smoking can cause death then at least for once they would take the matter seriously and should refrain from smoking in the public buses.



The Chairman of BRTA and Additional Secretary of Bangladesh Government Mr. Noor Mohammad Mazumder said,"Permanent 'no smoking' signage will be used during providing fitness certificate by BRTA. He believed that 90% of the professional drivers can be made aware through different kinds of awareness programs (drivers' orientation, human chain, short youtube videos) and the rest 10% of the professional drivers would have to be punished through proper implementation of the law". He also hoped that if BRTA and all association, law enforcement agencies (police), drivers and labourers will work together and actively follow the law then it is possible to achieve the honourable Prime Minister's declaration "Making Tobacco Free Bangladesh by 2040" before targeted time.



Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Lead Consultant, Dr Shariful Islam said,"That a clause should be included in the driving license about no smoking in the public transport during managing/controlling the transport as per law".



The bus drivers and helpers are not privileged with the light of education and they have the unhealthy mentality of taking advantage of the passengers'dependency on them in streets. The law enforcement agencies have a crucial role to play to control the use of tobacco products in public transports and mass awareness programs by concerned authorities have to be used to make them aware.



The writer is working as Media Manager, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector















