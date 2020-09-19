Man shall overcome Coronavirus



MD OSMAN ALI SIKDER



Plague, leprosy cholera, small pox, dengue and many other infectious diseases have devastated the world so many times in the preterit; even those diseases were more powerful and more detrimental than the corona virus or covid-19 of the present time. The people of those days confronted the killers of their lives with indomitable courage; they never shrank back in dread. They fought with gimp and fortitude and finally defeated their deadly foes.



Most of the countries of the world are in the strong clutches of corona virus or covid-19 and trying their best to get rid of the contagious disease, but this fatal virus is flying with its terrible wings from one soil to another its speed irresistible and uncanny. Corona virus is now in the middle of its journey.



Time is the best healer and the best killer. When a thing violates the natural ethics and ethos, time comes as rescuer and impedes the triumphant and protects the prostrate. Corona virus days are being numbered, it will, in no time, be bidden farewell. Corona virus or covid-19 will soon go to the abyss of inferno and there it will live being the fossil of eternity. No power will come to retrieve or rejuvenate it.



Most of the presidents and prime ministers of the world are leaving no stone unturned to cope with the deadly enemy of mankind. Even few of the ministers of the world as well as some well-reputed men have died of this puissant virus by this time. Despite the vigorous onslaught of the virus, the world leaders in posse have not been cowed down, they are striving much for to boldly confront the grisly virus and to wipe out it from the surface of the earth.



The triumph of the virus is gradually being motionless and inutile by the relentless efforts of the scientists of the world. The mighty virus might be engraved within a short possible time. Vaccines will come in the world market within a few months. WHO is taking a concerted effort to fight out the virus.



From time immemorial, pestilence has been a dread and threat to mankind, but the terrestrial souls have never hauled down their colour or flag to the feral foes. This time the doughty hearts are fighting desperately with the flambeau of the virus. We are confident to win the battle and wallop the pandemic virus. The veteran and distinguished prime ministers and presidents of the world are endeavouring to cope with the untoward situation coldly, boldly and soberly.

A few weeks ago Trump, the US president and the world's famous vaticinator, told that USA would lose one lakh people. Despite this, he is the world president and threatens others with red shot eye. Trump will not triumph upon, day will come, he will be trumped by the caprice of nature. Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil is insouciant towards the horrible inroads of the covid-19. He is awfully busy to protect his power and mammon.



Sheikh Hasina, prime minister of Bangladesh has declared that the Bangladeshis have never bowed down to others, and they will not bow down to corona virus, She is giving instructions, enacting laws and rules, imposing lock downs on the people so that the people may be saved from dire infection and can lead a normal life. The refractory and impudent souls are not abiding by the instructions properly. Rather few are vilifying the PM'S orders and instructions including lockdowns.



The thief never hears the tale of religion. In comparison to the mortality of other countries of the world, the death rate of Bangladesh is lesser and reasonable. Insipience brings enormous troubles for the people beneath the sun. We believe corona virus strenuous movement will be obstructed by our untiring efforts and agility.



Covid-19, we are bidding farewell to you from this planet to another one where you will live being the scornful and accursed object of nature.

Adieu, adieu, adieu . . .

The writer poet and novelist























