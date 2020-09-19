Food inspector takes money against dealership





The allegation has been raised against Upazila Food Inspector Md Siddiqur Rahman of taking Tk 1,000 from each dealer while giving them the delivery order of rice for food-friendly programme.

Local sources said there are 40 dealers for selling rice under the food friendly programme while the number of beneficiaries is 19,232.









The dealers used to pay the price of the rice through treasury consignment and took the delivery from the upazila food officer.

But now, they have to pay Tk 1,000 each for the delivery.

Dealers Almas Hawlader, Nizam Uddin, and Siraj said office assistants of the office are collecting the bribe in the name of the officer.

Denying the allegation, Food Inspector Siddiqur said legal action will be taken after investigation if anyone takes money in his name. BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Sept 18: An allegation of bribery has been raised against the inspector of Bauphal Upazila Food Office in the district.The allegation has been raised against Upazila Food Inspector Md Siddiqur Rahman of taking Tk 1,000 from each dealer while giving them the delivery order of rice for food-friendly programme.Local sources said there are 40 dealers for selling rice under the food friendly programme while the number of beneficiaries is 19,232.The dealers used to pay the price of the rice through treasury consignment and took the delivery from the upazila food officer.But now, they have to pay Tk 1,000 each for the delivery.Dealers Almas Hawlader, Nizam Uddin, and Siraj said office assistants of the office are collecting the bribe in the name of the officer.Denying the allegation, Food Inspector Siddiqur said legal action will be taken after investigation if anyone takes money in his name.