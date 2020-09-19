

Erosion victims get houses at Char Kukri Mukri

Now they have new houses. These look nice.

These houses have been gifted under Prime Minister's Ashrayan project.

It is the tale of Char Kukri Mukri in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola District.

They are delighted getting the houses. They are now passing better days than past. Their two-time meals per day are being prepared with home-grown vegetables. Their children play on grasslands. There is vast pond in front of their houses as well.

Cyclone, tidal surge and river erosion appear as the parts of their life in the coastal localities. With these, coastal people are turning destitute every year.

To rehabilitate the distressed people due to natural calamities, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has undertaken the Ashrayan Project.

Sumi Begum, 35, said, "We had no living room after losing our house in river erosion. Now we have got a house at the kindness of the PM."

There are more than 300 families at Char Kukri Mukri. There is no haat or bazaar in the housing area.

A recent visit to the Ashrayan area found cooking arrangement in these houses. Cooking smokes were emitting out of the tin-shed rooms.

The dwellers said still they are facing many crises. Of these, education problem is the main. According to them, the children have to face hassle for going to school. There is no school nearby. Even there is no road linking the school with other areas.

While talking to this correspondent, a number of children said they have to go to school walking a long road. After school hour, they get back to houses by swimming a canal.

They demanded a school near the housing area.

But despite so many problems, there is life in the area.

Guardians want to educate their children. But they cannot manage everything properly.

Children of marginal families in coastal areas are not getting formal education. Proper academic environment is lacking in coastal zones. It is the same at Char Kukri Mukri as well.

Chairman of Kukri Mukri Union in the upazila Abul Hashem Mahajan said, a total of 250 houses have been raised in his union under Ashrayan Project. Each of the houses has been built at Tk 1.50 lakh.

Destitute people are delighted for getting these houses, he added.



















