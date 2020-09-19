Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:06 PM
latest
Home Countryside

36 people fined in six districts

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

A total of 36 people were fined on different charges in six districts- Satkhira, Bhola, Natore, Naogaon, Pirojpur and Manikganj, in three days.
SATKHIRA: A mobile court here on Thursday fined six onion traders Tk 65,000 for stockpiling onion in Sadar Upazila of the district following India's ban on onion export.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Mosammat Murshida Khatun conducted the drive in Bhomra Land Port area in the upazila and fined them.
Executive Magistrate Murshida said the drive will be continued to bring the market price of onion under control.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined five traders Tk 11,000 in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday.
A team of District DNCRP led by Assistant Director (AD) Md Mahmudul Hasan, along with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), raided Daulatkhan Municipality in the morning, and fined Takib Store Tk 3,000, and Jewel Store, Russell Enterprise, Ali Traders and Razib Store Tk 2,000 each for not showing price tags while selling commodities.
At that time, Bhola RAB-8 Company Commander Md Abul Kalam Azad was also present.
District DNCRP AD Md Mahmudul Hasan said quick action will be taken against those who are selling commodities at higher prices here.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A mobile court on Wednesday fined nine persons Tk 870 for not wearing face masks in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Bagatipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Priyanka Devi Pal raided Malanchi Bazaar area of the upazila in the evening and fined them for violating the health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic.
UNO Priyanka Devi Pal said such drives will be continued in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
NAOGAON: Two separate mobile courts in two days fined 10 traders Tk 23,000 for selling onion at higher price in Manda Upazila of the district.
A mobile court here on Wednesday fined three onion traders Tk 12,000 for selling onion at higher price in the upazila.
The mobile court led Executive Magistrate Joya Maria Perea conducted the drive at Paikra Bazar and Barendra Bazar in the morning and fined them.
Joya Maria Perea said the drive will be continued to bring the market price of onion under control.
Earlier, another mobile court here on Tuesday fined seven onion traders Tk 11,000 for the same reason.
The mobile court led by Manda UNO and Executive Magistrate Abdul Halim conducted the drive at Satihat Bazar in the afternoon and fined them.
UNO Abdul Halim said the drive will be continued to bring the market price of onion under control.
PIROJPUR: The DNCRP, in a drive, fined three traders Tk 14,000 in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Local sources said a team of DNCRP raided upazila sadar, and fined Nupur Store Tk 5,000 for selling commodities at higher prices, Zahid Pharmacy Tk 5,000 for selling date-expired medicines, and Didar Bakery Tk 4,000 for preparing food in unhygienic condition.
DNCRP Deputy Director Md Shah Shoeb Mia confirmed the matter adding that, the drive will be continued in the district.
MANIKGANJ: The DNCRP has fined three onion traders Tk 5,000 for selling onion at higher price in the district.
District DNCRP AD Asaduzzaman Rumel conducted a drive at two wholesale markets in Jagir and Bhatbaur areas in the morning and fined them.
Asaduzzaman said the drive will be continued to bring the market price of onion under control.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food inspector takes money against dealership
Erosion victims get houses at Char Kukri Mukri
36 people fined in six districts
Teenager ‘commits suicide’ at Mohammadpur
Man killed in Gopalganj road accident
64 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
34,050 poor families to get agro-incentives
Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mobarak Hossen Parvez monitoring an upazila market


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft