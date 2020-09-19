36 people fined in six districts





SATKHIRA: A mobile court here on Thursday fined six onion traders Tk 65,000 for stockpiling onion in Sadar Upazila of the district following India's ban on onion export.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Mosammat Murshida Khatun conducted the drive in Bhomra Land Port area in the upazila and fined them.

Executive Magistrate Murshida said the drive will be continued to bring the market price of onion under control.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined five traders Tk 11,000 in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

A team of District DNCRP led by Assistant Director (AD) Md Mahmudul Hasan, along with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), raided Daulatkhan Municipality in the morning, and fined Takib Store Tk 3,000, and Jewel Store, Russell Enterprise, Ali Traders and Razib Store Tk 2,000 each for not showing price tags while selling commodities.

At that time, Bhola RAB-8 Company Commander Md Abul Kalam Azad was also present.

District DNCRP AD Md Mahmudul Hasan said quick action will be taken against those who are selling commodities at higher prices here.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A mobile court on Wednesday fined nine persons Tk 870 for not wearing face masks in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Bagatipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Priyanka Devi Pal raided Malanchi Bazaar area of the upazila in the evening and fined them for violating the health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic.

UNO Priyanka Devi Pal said such drives will be continued in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

NAOGAON: Two separate mobile courts in two days fined 10 traders Tk 23,000 for selling onion at higher price in Manda Upazila of the district.

A mobile court here on Wednesday fined three onion traders Tk 12,000 for selling onion at higher price in the upazila.

The mobile court led Executive Magistrate Joya Maria Perea conducted the drive at Paikra Bazar and Barendra Bazar in the morning and fined them.

Joya Maria Perea said the drive will be continued to bring the market price of onion under control.

Earlier, another mobile court here on Tuesday fined seven onion traders Tk 11,000 for the same reason.

The mobile court led by Manda UNO and Executive Magistrate Abdul Halim conducted the drive at Satihat Bazar in the afternoon and fined them.

UNO Abdul Halim said the drive will be continued to bring the market price of onion under control.

PIROJPUR: The DNCRP, in a drive, fined three traders Tk 14,000 in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Local sources said a team of DNCRP raided upazila sadar, and fined Nupur Store Tk 5,000 for selling commodities at higher prices, Zahid Pharmacy Tk 5,000 for selling date-expired medicines, and Didar Bakery Tk 4,000 for preparing food in unhygienic condition.

DNCRP Deputy Director Md Shah Shoeb Mia confirmed the matter adding that, the drive will be continued in the district.

MANIKGANJ: The DNCRP has fined three onion traders Tk 5,000 for selling onion at higher price in the district.

District DNCRP AD Asaduzzaman Rumel conducted a drive at two wholesale markets in Jagir and Bhatbaur areas in the morning and fined them.

Asaduzzaman said the drive will be continued to bring the market price of onion under control.

































