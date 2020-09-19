Teenager ‘commits suicide’ at Mohammadpur

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Sept 18: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Mahir Ahmed Asif, 18, son of Nayeb Mollah, was a resident of Aksarchar area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Asif allegedly committed suicide by taking poison at night.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohammadpur Police Station Tareque Biswas confirmed the incident.



















