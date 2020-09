GOPALGANJ, Sept 18: A man was killed as a pick-up van collided head-on with a truck in Pathalia area of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin, 22, hailed from Bayra area of Khulna.

Eyewitnesses said a truck hit a pick-up van in Pathalia area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the morning, leaving its driver Alauddin dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Bhanga Highway Police Station Malay Rai confirmed the incident.