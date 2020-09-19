64 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Sept 18: Some 64 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 19,198 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 30 are in Bogura, 14 in Sirajganj, 11 in Natore and nine in Rajshahi districts.

Among the total infected, 15,980 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 288 died of it in the division till Thursday morning.







