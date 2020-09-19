Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:05 PM
34,050 poor families to get agro-incentives

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 18: A total of 34,050 poor families of Gaibandha and Kurigram districts will get vegetable seeds and saplings of fruit-bearing trees free of cost from SONGO Project to meet their nutritional demand.
Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) Project being implemented here by RDRS Bangladesh and ICCO Cooperation, with the financial support of European Union, is distributing the seeds and the saplings to attain the cherished goal.
On Thursday afternoon, an inaugural function to distribute the items was held on Daripur Hazi Osman Gani Degree College premises in Gaibandha Sadar Upazila with Ghagoa Union Parishad Chairman Aminurzaman Rinku in the chair.
Additional Director (AD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Rangpur region Muhammad Ali attended the function and addressed it as chief guest while Deputy Director of Gaibandha DAE Masudur Rahman was present as special guest.
The function was also addressed, among others, by Acting Principal of the college Tofazzal Hossain Sarker, Operation Lead of SONGO Project Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza, Coordinator of RDRS-SONGO Project Md Ashraful Alam, Inclusive Business Development Adviser Shamim Alam, and Technical Officer Mukta Rani Roy.
Rangpur region DAE AD Muhammad Ali in his speeches said, there is no alternative to nutritional food to build healthy body.
Later, he formally inaugurated the distribution activity as chief guest.
Operation Lead of SONGO Project Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza said, 20,775 poor families of Sadar, Fulchhari and Sundarganj upazilas in Gaibandha and 13,275 ones of Roumari, Chilmari and Rajibpur upazilas in Kurigram would get the vegetable seeds and the tree saplings from the project.


