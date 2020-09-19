

Lotus has bloomed in Naodanga Beel under Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram after a long pause. Due to cultivation of different crops on beel lands, the flower is hardly seen. Because of timely and sufficient rain this year, it has grown in a vast area of the beel, which is enthralling the local people and visitors. The photo taken recently shows a boy holding a bunch of the flowers in Naodanga area. photo: observer