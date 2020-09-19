Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:05 PM
Home Countryside

Cleaner killed through pumping air into rectum

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Sept 18: A cleaner died after his co-workers allegedly pumped air into his rectum in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Julhas, 39, was a cleaner of Akij Textile Limited in Jagir Union of the upazila. He was the son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Kandapara Village in Saturia Upazila.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhaskar Saha said four co-workers inserted a pump nozzle into Julhas' rectum on Wednesday night, which left him sick.
He was admitted to Manikganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor referred him to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
Later, he died there at around 3pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.




However, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Meanwhile, police detained four persons in this connection and filing a case is underway, the ASP added.


