Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:05 PM
Home Countryside

BWDB embankment at Dakop under erosion threat

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

DAKOP, KHULNA, Sept 18: About 50 to 60 foot stretch of an embankment of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) near a government primary school-cum-cyclone centre on the east of Pankhali Ferry Ghat in Dakop Upazila of the district is under threat by the Jhopjhopia River erosion.
Besides, this establishment, thousands of hectares of croplands and houses are also under erosion threat. In addition, several points in different areas including Moukhali, Botbunia and Kamonibasia are also under threat.
During a recent visit, some locals including Falguni Haldar and Razen Roy said, the river has eroded most parts of the risky embankment, and in the remaining points, big cracks have developed. Water enters through these cracks.
They also said these points can be eroded any time, flooding vast areas including Pankhali and Wards No. 1 and 2 of Chalna Municipality.
They stressed the need for urgent repair of these threatened points to protect Aman croplands and houses.
They further said if already planted Aman fields are submerged, it will be difficult for farmers and people in the localities to survive since they have already been hit hard by corona pandemic.
A local Union Parishad Member Jyoti Shankar Roy said, despite repeated reminder about the river erosion to BWDB authorities, no solution has been found. Every day, 150 to 200 locals are volunteering to check the erosion.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Wadud said he is taking quick effort to repair the eroded points of the embankment.
BWDB Executive Engineer Palash Kumar Banerjee said, "Our officials went to see the eroded areas. I talked with local people. They have asked for some geo-bags. I'll provide these following official rules."


