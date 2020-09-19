Video
Aush farmers in Pirojpur happy over yield, price

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Our Correspondent

Aush farmers in Pirojpur happy over yield, price

Aush farmers in Pirojpur happy over yield, price

PIROJPUR, Sept 18: The farmers are happy over production and price of Aush paddy in the district this season.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said this year's Aush farming target was 17,130 hectares of land in the district, but the target was exceeded and 17,135 ha of land were cultivated.
The sources also said the Aush season usually starts from March and extends till June, but the harvesting period may exceed the timeframe. After Aush, the season for Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy farming starts as per the DAE calendar.
A spot visit to Mathbaria and Bhandaria upazilas of the district found Aush harvesting and T-Aman plantation going on simultaneously.
The DAE sources said the average yield of Aush paddy is 4 to 4.5 metric tons in per ha, and the price of per maund paddy is Tk 700 to 750.
District Marketing Officer Abdul Mannan Hawlader said the market prices of paddies fluctuate.
District Training Officer the DAE Bivash Chandra Saha said, this year's Aush farming was easy due to the availability of fertilisers and pesticides, and the irrigation cost was minimal due to heavy rain.
The DAE sources said, due to corona pandemic, poor and marginal farmers were frustrated about their food security and livelihood. But, Aush cultivation removed their frustration.


« PreviousNext »

