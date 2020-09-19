Man held on attempt to kill five for dowry





Accused Swapon Mia, 24, is the son of Atoar Mia of Goran Village under Jamurki Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Swapon married Shila Akhter, 20, in July this year. Since then he kept pressing his wife for dowry. As he often beat Shila, her relatives took her home about 20 days back.

Following this, Swapon entered his in-laws' house and hacked Shila, her father Siraj Mia, 60, mother Jabeda Begum, 52, sister Razia Begum, 30, and a minor child of the family Taiba, 3, indiscriminately.

Hearing cry for help, locals rushed in and rescued the injured.

The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital first and later, shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following deterioration of their condition.

Locals caught Swapon and handed him over to police.

Mahera Union Parishad Chairman Md Badsha Mia and Sub-Inspector of Mirzapur Police Station Dipu Sarker confirmed the incident.

























