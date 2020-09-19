Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:04 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Seven nabbed with drugs in two dists

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Seven persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Barishal and Satkhira, on Thursday.
BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained five persons along with huge quantity of phensedyl in the city on Thursday night.
Barishal RAB Headquarters confirmed the matter through a press release on Friday       morning.
The detained persons are: Touhidul Islam, 25, Abdullah Biswas, Mehedi Hasan, 20, Ali Kadar, and Alauddin. On information, a team of RAB set up a check-post in Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Bridge area on Thursday night.
Later, the elite force detained the five with the contraband syrup, a private car and a pick-up van.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Kotwali Police Station in this connection.
SATKHIRA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two persons with 374 bottles of phensedyl from Hijoldi Bazar area in the district on Thursday.
The arrested persons are Mohsin Ali, son of Motiar Rahman of Babardanga Village, and Chanchal Hossain, son of Altaf Hossain of Goyra Village, in Kolaroa Upazila.
A team of Satkhira-33 BGB Battalion Hijoldi BOP led by its Camp Commander Omar Ali conducted a drive in Hijoldi Bazar area and recovered phensedyl.
Later, they arrested the duo from the scene.
The arrested persons were handed over to police after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act against them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food inspector takes money against dealership
Erosion victims get houses at Char Kukri Mukri
36 people fined in six districts
Teenager ‘commits suicide’ at Mohammadpur
Man killed in Gopalganj road accident
64 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
34,050 poor families to get agro-incentives
Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mobarak Hossen Parvez monitoring an upazila market


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft