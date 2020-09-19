Seven nabbed with drugs in two dists





BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained five persons along with huge quantity of phensedyl in the city on Thursday night.

Barishal RAB Headquarters confirmed the matter through a press release on Friday morning.

The detained persons are: Touhidul Islam, 25, Abdullah Biswas, Mehedi Hasan, 20, Ali Kadar, and Alauddin. On information, a team of RAB set up a check-post in Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Bridge area on Thursday night.

Later, the elite force detained the five with the contraband syrup, a private car and a pick-up van.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Kotwali Police Station in this connection.

SATKHIRA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two persons with 374 bottles of phensedyl from Hijoldi Bazar area in the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Mohsin Ali, son of Motiar Rahman of Babardanga Village, and Chanchal Hossain, son of Altaf Hossain of Goyra Village, in Kolaroa Upazila.

A team of Satkhira-33 BGB Battalion Hijoldi BOP led by its Camp Commander Omar Ali conducted a drive in Hijoldi Bazar area and recovered phensedyl.

Later, they arrested the duo from the scene.

The arrested persons were handed over to police after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act against them.



















