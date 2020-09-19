Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:04 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Three missing in two districts

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a minor boy went missing in different water bodies in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Bhola, on Wednesday. 
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A minor boy went missing in the Atrai River in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The missing is Jihan Hossen, 10, son of Mosharraf Hossen of Singarul Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Jihan along with his family members came to visit a relative's house in Jagannathpur area two days back. He and his twin brother Riyad Hossen went to the river near their relative's house at noon. At one stage, Jihan fell in the river while playing there and went missing.
Later, locals and a team of divers from Nazipur Fire Service conducted a rescue operation till 8pm, but could not find him.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, the operation will be continued.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two fishermen went missing after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal in Lalmohan Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The missing are: Bellal, son of Md Shajahan of Ward No. 8 Batirkhal area under Dholigouranagar Union, and Sumon, son of Abdul Mannan of Ward No. 3 in Bauria Village of the upazila.
Local sources said a trawler owned by one Shamsuddin along with 11 people went to the bay for fishing on Tuesday night. Later, the trawler capsized at dawn.
Nine of the fishermen were rescued by another trawler at that time, but Bellal and Sumon went missing. 
Mangalsikdar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Faruq confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food inspector takes money against dealership
Erosion victims get houses at Char Kukri Mukri
36 people fined in six districts
Teenager ‘commits suicide’ at Mohammadpur
Man killed in Gopalganj road accident
64 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
34,050 poor families to get agro-incentives
Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mobarak Hossen Parvez monitoring an upazila market


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft