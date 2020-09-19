Three missing in two districts





DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A minor boy went missing in the Atrai River in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The missing is Jihan Hossen, 10, son of Mosharraf Hossen of Singarul Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Jihan along with his family members came to visit a relative's house in Jagannathpur area two days back. He and his twin brother Riyad Hossen went to the river near their relative's house at noon. At one stage, Jihan fell in the river while playing there and went missing.

Later, locals and a team of divers from Nazipur Fire Service conducted a rescue operation till 8pm, but could not find him.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, the operation will be continued.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two fishermen went missing after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal in Lalmohan Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The missing are: Bellal, son of Md Shajahan of Ward No. 8 Batirkhal area under Dholigouranagar Union, and Sumon, son of Abdul Mannan of Ward No. 3 in Bauria Village of the upazila.

Local sources said a trawler owned by one Shamsuddin along with 11 people went to the bay for fishing on Tuesday night. Later, the trawler capsized at dawn.

Nine of the fishermen were rescued by another trawler at that time, but Bellal and Sumon went missing.

Mangalsikdar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Faruq confirmed the incident.

























