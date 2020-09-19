Two minors drown in two districts





MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Suiraiya, 2, daughter of Saiful Islam of Moheshpur Village in Sreepur Upazila.

Local sources said she came to visit her maternal aunt's house in Datiadaho Village in the Upazila and drowned in a pond there at around 12pm.

Babukhali Police Outpost In-Charge Farhas Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A minor schoolboy drowned in the Padma River in the city on Thursday morning.

Deceased Bibek Ghosh, 10, fifth grader at a local school, was the son of Santosh Ghosh of Kazihata area.

Fire Service sources said Bibek went to swim in the river in Shreerampur area at around 7am. But, he went missing in the water.

Later, the fire fighters conducted a search operation and recovered him from the river in the morning.

He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Bibek dead.



















