Four found dead in four districts





NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday after two days of his missing.

Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 17, was the son of Ismail Hossen of Khalabhanga Village under Marichpuran Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mizanur went missing on Wednesday night after taking drugs with Russell Mia, son of Abdul Gafur, Jahangir Alam, son of Ful Mamud, and Russell, son of Abdul Motaleb of the area on Moqbul Hossen High School ground.

Later, locals found his body in a pond in Khalabhanga area on Friday morning and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks, said police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind Mizanur's death will be known after getting the autopsy report.

NATORE: Police recovered the hanging body of a mentally-disabled man from a mango tree in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Shahbul Islam, 41, was the son of Taher Pramanik of the upazila.

Police sources said Shahbul was missing for four days. Later, locals found his body hanging from a mango tree in Kazipara Village and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lalpur PS OC Salim Reza confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a pond in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bimal Chandra Sarker, 70, a resident of Mullukpur Village under Kalikapur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family members claimed that the rivals killed him following a dispute over a pond.

The deceased's son Ranjan Kumar Sarkar lodged a case with Manda PS against 10 to 12 people including Alim Uddin and Chandan Kumar of the area in this connection.

According to the case statement, Ranjan took lease of a pond at the village and has been possessing it for 10 years.

He and the named accused have been in dispute over taking lease of the pond.

As a sequel to this, they beat up Ranjan in the afternoon on September 8 while he was returning home after dropping an application at the upazila land office to renew the lease.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ranjan and his associates chased their rivals as they came to catch fish in the pond.

As they fled away, Ranjan's father Bimal took position there to watch over the pond. But, he did not return home.

After searching, locals spotted the floating body of him in the pond at around 10pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday morning and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Manda PS OC Tarequr Rahman Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A housewife was found dead in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Keya Khatun, 22, a resident of Aonara Village in the upazila. She was the wife of Dubai expatriate Sajeeb Sheikh.

Local sources said Keya's in-laws left her body at Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

A scarf tied around her neck, said police sources.

Mohammadpur PS OC Tareque Biswas confirmed the incident.



















