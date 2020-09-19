2 murdered in two districts





JOYPURHAT: A man was stabbed to death at Paikartali Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Ashraful Islam was the son of late Abdus Samad of Chawana Sherpur Village in Gangachara Upazila of Rangpur District.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Mansur Rahman said one Ismail Hossain, the former husband of Ashraful's wife Summa Khatun, stabbed him in the evening and fled the scene.

Later, locals rushed Ashraful to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Zila Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police arrested Ismail Hossain in this connection, the OC added.

NARSINGDI: A woman, who was injured in a three-murder incident in Shibpur Upazila of the district of September 13 last, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Kulsum Begum, 23, was daughter of late Tajul Islam of Kumradi Village in the upazila, and the wife of Ziaur Rahman Tareq of Bagadi Village in Monohardi Upazila.

Police, quoting the deceased's relatives, said Kulsum came to her father's house a couple of days back. One Badal Mia hacked his wife Nazma Begum on September 13 after an altercation between them.

Hearing the scream, the house owner Tajul Islam, his wife Monowara Begum and daughter Kulsum rushed there and saw blood-stained body of Nazma.

As they tried to calm him down, Badal also hacked them indiscriminately, leaving the trio seriously injured.

Later, they were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tajul Islam and Monowara Begum dead.

Following the deterioration of her condition, Kulsum Begum was admitted to DMCH, where she died there in the morning.

Inspector (Investigation) of Shibpur Model PS Abul Kalam confirmed the matter.



















