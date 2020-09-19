

Snails disappearing for excessive use as shrimp feed

Snail is an environment-friendly animal. But for its gradual extinction, greater damage to the local ecology is being apprehended. Snail naturally purifies water. Besides, they fill up calcium deficit in croplands. It is a protein-rich food as well. They eat harmful insects and eggs.

Though a few number of enclosures are benefitting from using snails as feed, the croplands are losing fertility; so ecological balance is being endangered.

Enclosure owners buy snails at cheap rates instead of purchasing specific feed from markets.

The abject poor women of Chitalmari and Fakirhat upazilas in the district are earning extra from breaking snails. They are doing the job in an unhygienic environment and falling sick.

A visit on September 15 to Durgapur, Kharamkhali, Krishnanagar Sabokhali and other villages in Chitalmari Upazila found women in groups along roadsides breaking snails. They break snails from morning to evening.

One Bithika Rani Roy, wife of a van driver Bidhan Roy of Garibpur Village in Chitalmari Upazila, said, her husband's earning is not enough for bearing family expenditure and education cost of their children. So, she works with snail-breaking groups and earns Tk 100 to 120 daily.

Another Unnati Rani Heera said they in a group of five to six break 12 to 14 bags of snails every day. For breaking per bag snails, they get Tk 35 from shrimp enclosure owners.

She also said her husband is a van driver, and his single income cannot meet the demand of their five-member family. Now his income has declined due to corona, she further said.

She informed that she got 10 kg rice as relief due to corona.

She was echoed by Sulta Rani Poddar, wife of late farmer Amrita Poddar of Kharamkhali Village, and Minoti Rani Gain, wife of a day-labourer Ujjal Gain of Krishnanagar Village.

Asked about breaking snails in unhygienic environment, they said, "We work to remove hardship. Our hands get injured while doing the job. We fall sick."

Enclosure owners- Sujit Singh, Asim Biswas and Sumon Rana told this correspondent, snails are no longer available in this area. So, they are purchasing per bag containing 50 to 60 kg of snails at Tk 700 to 800 from Kotalipara and Tungipara upazilas of Gopalganj and different areas of Faridpur and of Pirojpur districts.

Local women labourers break these snails at the rate of Tk 35 per bag.









Botany Preservation Officer of Bagerhat Agriculture Department Sikdar Sarowar Alam said, due to unplanned shrimp enclosures, snails are at extinction threat.





