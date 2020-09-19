Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020
‘Panchagarh-Rajshahi train service from October’

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020

PANCHAGARH, Sept 18: Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Friday said an intercity train will be launched on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route from October to mitigate the long-cherished demands of Panchagarh's inhabitants.




"We've already launched two train services to reach Panchagarh through Thakurgoan and Dinajpur with a view to facilitate the people of the region," he said while addressing an extension meeting of Krishok League at Panchagarh Government auditorium hall room as the chief guest.
The minister said work on the railway line from Chilahati to Holdibari of India is in full swing. After completion of the work, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate it on December 16 or on March 26 which will be a landmark in the communication between the two countries, he added.
"Train will go to Banglabandha from Panchagarh in a very short time as we've taken steps to set-up the railway line to Banglabandha from Panchagarh," Sujon said, adding that the government has taken different projects to modernize the rail services.
Mojaharul Huque Prodhan, MP, was present as special guest on the occasion with President of Panchagarh district Krishok League Tahirul Islam Taju in the chair.   -BSS



