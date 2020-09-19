Video
DU takes master plan for infrastructure dev

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have taken a master plan for its infrastructure development including construction of a world-class library to make the campus area more artistic and spectacular.
The university syndicate, the highest policy making body of DU, approved the master plan, first of its kind, at its Thursday meeting with Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release on Friday.
A set of ideas including developing transport services with parking facilities, greening the campus area, modernising gymnasium and medical centre, improving water management with harvesting of rain water, renovating play ground and developing solar energy-based power facility features the plan.
In the master plan, instructions and recommendations were set focusing on making the university campus more beautiful and artistic, the release said.
The accommodation problem will also be solved once the master plan is implemented, it added.
The plan was prepared on expertise opinions and suggestions and it will be sent to the government soon.
VC Dr Akhtaruzzaman thanked the government for granting special financial fund for the master plan.


