Jaya Ahsan files writ for street dogs





The petition challenged the legality of the DSCC's decision to transfer the dogs to Matuail.

Actress Jaya Ahsan and two animal welfare organisations -- Obhoyaronno and People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation - filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation.

They also prayed to issue a rule asking the government and DSCC to explain why the DSCC's decision would not be declared illegal.

Barrister Saqeb Mahbub, lawyer for the petitioners, said that no animals including derelict dogs can be removed, relocated and dumped as per Section 7 of the Animal Welfare Act, 2019.

Stray dogs have reportedly been picked from Dhaka's TSC and Dhanmondi areas and transfer to Matualil landfill under the verbal order from the DSCC, he said.

























