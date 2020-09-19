Mother sells newborn to pay hospital bills





Amena Begum, wife of Shajahan Mia of sholagari village in Sadar upazila, went to a local hospital for delivery. Doctors there asked her to go to another hospital as she needed surgery.

On September 13, Shahjahan took his wife to Jamuna Clinic in Gaibandha where she gave birth. Four days later, the clinic authorities asked them to pay a bill of Tk 16,000.

Unable to arrange money, the couple contacted a syndicate and sold their newborn for Tk 16,000. Shahjahan said he gave his child to a man in Sadullapur to pay the clinic's bill. He declined to name the person who bought the baby.

Faridul Haque Sohel, the clinic's owner, said he was unaware of the incident. He said the couple paid Tk 9,000 when they left the clinic. -UNB























