Rain likely to intensify from Monday: Met Office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday forecast that rainfall activity will increase all over the country from Monday.

Omar Faruk, a meteorologist, said rainfall will decrease to some extent over the next two days.

According to a regular weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The same forecast has been issued for a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. Meanwhile, the northern parts of the country might see moderately heavy to heavy falls at places. -UNB

















