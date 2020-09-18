Video
Food procurement objectives achieved, says Sadhan

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday said the main target of internal procurement of Boro paddy and rice has been achieved, despite failure to reach the procurement target set for this year.
"This year, the farmers have harvested a bumper Boro crop. Due to government's announcement of
huge procurement, the famers have got adequate price of their crops and they are happy. At the same time, the market price of rice is now stable and well within reach of the common man," he said while speaking several programmes in Niyamatpur of Naogaon, his electoral constituency.


