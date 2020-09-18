Which vaccine BD to get first?





There are about 202 trials going on to develop Covid-19 vaccine across the world. Of them, eight are in the third phase of trial while about 30 vaccines are at the first and second stages.

Bangladesh applied for the vaccine last July. Developing vaccine in China, India, Russia and the United States is at an advanced stage. Several companies are also working to develop vaccines in Bangladesh.

There are 60 countries in the world who will buy the vaccine in exchange for money and there are 92 countries that will get it free of cost, of which Bangladesh is one.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), developing of 141 vaccines is going on all over the world.

As many as 25 vaccines are at the stage of human trial. Of them, three are from China, one from Moderna and one from Pfizer and everything depends on the result of the trial of the third phase.

The World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) are working on the vaccine.

According to DGHS, the Global Vaccine Summit was held on June 4 to ensure that people around the world would get vaccine together whenever the vaccine developed.

It was decided that every country in the world should get the vaccine through the 'Covid-19 Vaccine Access Facility COVAX.

Bangladesh's Expression of Interest (EOI) was submitted on July 9. The COVAX facility and GAVI have already announced that Bangladesh would get the vaccine.

Md Shamsul Haque, Line Director of Mother, Child and Adolescent Health Programme of DGHS, said "We have been in contact with different countries for the last three months for the Covid-19 vaccine. The people concerned have already started the ground work in this regard."

On July 18, the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) approved the Chinese company 'Synovac Research and Development Company Limited' for their vaccine's clinical trial in Bangladesh.

In view of this, the trial of Chinese vaccine Sinovac in Bangladesh will start soon, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque. But at the same time, he said, "The government has a plan to buy the vaccine that hit the market first."

The Health Minister said, "Russia has claimed that it had already developed the vaccine. Bangladesh also wants to import the vaccine from Russia and that is why a letter has been sent to Russia from Bangladesh."

"We will give Synovac a chance for the third phase trial of Covid-19 vaccine so that Bangladesh can get the vaccine on a priority basis. At the same time, eight companies of the world are at the last stage of vaccine trial. We will also consider them if they are interested in vaccine trial in Bangladesh."

However, when asked if Bangladesh is hoping to get the vaccine only in exchange for a trial, he said, "We are also working to buy vaccine. We will not lag behind in buying vaccine."

China, Russia, and the United States are all working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, said the minister.

The government will bring the vaccine that comes into the market first, said Zahid Maleque.









When asked about which vaccine can be obtained first, Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman Khasru, Chairman of the Pharmacology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "This is a very complex and difficult question. No one knows when a vaccine will come or be approved in the world."

"Bangladesh will not be able to buy the vaccine with money at first phase. It cannot be said until the next five months, which vaccine will come first. It is still uncertain," he added.



