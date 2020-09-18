KSA resumes flight operation, Biman to fly  21 flights weekly





However, only the valid visa or valid Iqama holders will be able to travel to and from Saudi Arabia, according to the decision.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a circular in this regard to all international airlines operating flights to and from the country.

Officials of the Bangladesh Embassy have also conveyed this message to the Foreign Ministry on September 15.

According to GACA circular and Bangladesh Embassy, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate 21 flights weekly from four destinations - Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.















