C-19 plunges 150m children into poverty: Unicef, Save the Children

The number of children living in multidimensional poverty has soared to approximately 1.2 billion due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new UNICEF and Save the Children analysis published on Thursday.

The analysis says that this is a 15 per cent increase in the number of children living in deprivation in low- and middle-income countries, or an additional 150 million children since the pandemic hit earlier this year, said a release sent here.

Although the analysis paints a dire picture already, UNICEF warns the

situation will likely worsen in the months to come.

"Covid-19 and the lockdown measures imposed to prevent its spread have pushed millions of children deeper into poverty," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director.






