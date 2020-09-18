|
C-19 plunges 150m children into poverty: Unicef, Save the Children
The number of children living in multidimensional poverty has soared to approximately 1.2 billion due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new UNICEF and Save the Children analysis published on Thursday.
The analysis says that this is a 15 per cent increase in the number of children living in deprivation in low- and middle-income countries, or an additional 150 million children since the pandemic hit earlier this year, said a release sent here.
Although the analysis paints a dire picture already, UNICEF warns the
situation will likely worsen in the months to come.
"Covid-19 and the lockdown measures imposed to prevent its spread have pushed millions of children deeper into poverty," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. -BSS