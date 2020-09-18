Tk 40cr for changing behaviour of villagers!





The project titled 'Access to Water Supply, Sanitation and Health Care in the Development of Human Resource' at a cost of Tk1883.46 crore had already been sent to the Planning Ministry for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer.

According to the DPP proposal, of the Tk1883.46 crore the allocation of Tk 39.64 crore was given for mass campaigning to 'change behaviours of poor people' in remote areas of the country.

This huge amount of money will be spent on 'change of behaviours of the ultra poor people' but it is not made specific in the DPP that what exactly 'change of behaviour' means and how it will be implemented.

However, on August 19, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Planning Commission held a meeting on the project asking the LGD authorities to inform it about the detailed prices of every item and equipment.

The PEC after scrutinizing the DPP said Tk2 lakh was proposed to buy a hand washing basin in the project while the world's best brand basin made by Germany charged only Tk80, 000 and locally made washing basin costs only Tk6, 000 to 12,000 on the local market.

Apart from this, another proposal to install 1,425 hand washing points at a cost of Tk 28 crore was also proposed in the project.

Of the total cost of Tk1883.46 crore, Tk 51.17 crore will come from the government exchequer and the rest Tk1832.28 crore will come from the International Development Association (IDA) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as project assistance.

The Department of Public Health Engineering will implement the project from July 2020 to June 2025.

Officials of the commission said the ministry concerned earlier sent a similar project approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) a couple of months ago.

The project was worth Tk 8000 crore to ensure access to sanitation and health hygiene in the rural areas.

Former lead economist of the World Bank Zahid Hussain said the government had already directed the authorities concerned to reduce unnecessary expenditure in the development projects as the country was facing a huge economic loss due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Finance Ministry had already issued a circular asking the Planning Ministry to reduce expenditure of the development projects, he said.















