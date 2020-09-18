Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 9:02 PM
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
AL restricts sale of local election nomination forms 

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) is very strict and prohibited mass selling of nomination forms for the local government elections. AL sources said the restrictions were imposed in the wake of the recent mass sale of nomination forms for five by-elections.
AL started distributing to and collecting forms of the aspirants from Wednesday for the recently announced schedule for districts, upazilas and union parishad polls. Forms are being distributed from the party president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi. It will continue till September 20.
According to party insiders, to restrict uncontrolled distribution of nomination forms for the local government elections AL is following the rules of party constitution. AL gave a notice mentioning who will be eligible for collecting nomination forms from the party.
According to the party notice, no one can collect nomination forms without the resolution of their respective districts party presidents and general secretaries. So, the list of names of aspirants will be sent from the district, upazila and union Awami League and they will only be able to collect the nomination forms.
According to the constitution of AL, the list of at least three candidates for the post of chairman of the Union Parishad can be sent to the Central Nomination Board.
In this regard, AL deputy office secretary Sayem Khan told the Daily Observer, "We will sell nomination forms in accordance with the provisions of the party constitution. To get the nomination in the Union Parishad, the names of the candidates whose names will be signed by the president and general secretary of the district, upazila and union Awami League will be able to buy the form."




"Similar restrictions have been imposed on the Upazila Parishad as well as the Union Parishad," he added.


